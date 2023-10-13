Specs: The High-Performance 2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive Up Close

by Amee Reehal at TractionLife.com

The Bavarian’s subcompact crossover enters its second-gen with new looks and bigger dimensions, but it’s the high-performance X2 M35i xDrive variant that matters. Here’s a closer look at its M-specific features, specs, and differences compared to the less potent X2 xDrive28i.

