by Amee Reehal at TractionLife.com

A more affordable, 3PMS-certified truck & SUV rugged terrain tire option sporting aggressive looks, premium features, and plenty of sizes — but are the burly TerraMax RT tires quiet enough for everyday driving as the company claims?

This feature Review: Sailun TerraMax RT (Rugged Terrain) Truck & SUV Tire appeared first on TractionLife.com by Amee Reehal.