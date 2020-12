by Amee Reehal at TractionLife.com

The Ford F-150 Tremor isn’t a Raptor, but it’s close. New for 2021, Tremor adds more off-road abilities, F-150 accessories & distinct styling.

This feature Redesigned F-150 gains Raptor-esque abilities with new Tremor off-road trim appeared first on TractionLife.com by Amee Reehal.