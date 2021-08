by News Editor at TractionLife.com

Over 5 years since the first Sport SVR debuted, the Brit follows up with a special edition 575-hp model gaining a retuned V8, 22-inch gloss black wheels, and new solid glass flake colours.

This feature Range Rover’s Most Powerful SUV Arrives with 2022 Sport SVR Ultimate Edition appeared first on TractionLife.com by News Editor.