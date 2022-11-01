For 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman fans looking for a bit more distinction in 2023, Porsche is offering two new model variants of the pair of mid-engine coupes — the Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition and 718 Cayman Style Edition. With the current 300-hp turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder Boxer engine under the hood for both, each putting down 280 lb.-ft. of torque, upgrades to these models are cosmetic only. From the new 964 Carrera RS-inspired Ruby Star Neo and high-gloss silver PORSCHE script on the rear, to dark touches including black sport tailpipes and high-gloss black 20-inch 718 Spyder wheels — all designed to make these top-selling Porsches stand out from the lineup.

Continue reading New Style Edition Adds Flair to Porsche’s 718 Lineup in 2023 at TractionLife.com.