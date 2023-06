by Amee Reehal at tractionlife.com

Backed by solid partnerships, a tuned 5.4L V8, and high hopes, the new track-built Mustang GT3 has sights set on the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

This feature Mustang Dark Horse Heads to the Races in GT3 Form appeared first on tractionlife.com by Amee Reehal.