by News Editor at TractionLife.com

Following up on the SC18 Alston introduced 2 years ago, the Lamborghini SC20 by Squadra Corse is a 759-hp, ultra-rare, open-air rocket.

This feature Lamborghini’s motorsport division unleashes the 759-hp, one-off SC20 open-top masterpiece appeared first on TractionLife.com by News Editor.