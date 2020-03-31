Lamborghini pitches in to fight coronavirus in Italy producing 1,000 masks and 200 medical shields a day

Lamborghini pitches in to fight coronavirus in Italy producing 1,000 masks and 200 medical shields a dayPosted by: TractionLife.com onMarch 31st, 2020
by Amee Reehal at TractionLife.com
Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese plant doubles as medical supply centre producing 1000 masks & 200 medical shields a day for Italian healthcare workers.
