by News Editor at TractionLife.com

A Jeep Wrangler with a V8 may be in the works if this Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is any indication. 450-hp, 0-60mph in under 5-seconds, lifted & more.

This feature Jeep’s 450-hp V8-powered Wrangler Concept may just become a reality appeared first on TractionLife.com by News Editor.