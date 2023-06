by Amee Reehal at tractionlife.com

Yes, Toyota’s new Highlander variant sports a spacious 3rd-row. But it’s the potent, 362-hp Hybrid MAX powertrain propelling this mid-size SUV that you need to know about.

This feature Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX First Drive Review: Toyota’s New 362-HP Mid-Size SUV appeared first on tractionlife.com by Amee Reehal.