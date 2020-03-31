Genesis drops second-generation G80 for 2021 sporting new looks, turbo powertrains, and lighter structure

Posted by: TractionLife.com onMarch 31st, 2020

by Chris Chase at TractionLife.com

Genesis took the wraps of their redesigned mid-size luxury sedan. The 2021 G80 finds new engines, updated interior, lighter structure, and enhanced looks.

This feature Genesis drops second-generation G80 for 2021 sporting new looks, turbo powertrains, and lighter structure appeared first on TractionLife.com by Chris Chase.



Like / Share This Post




You may be interested in these posts too:

Tags: