by News Editor at TractionLife.com

After a 17-year hiatus, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 fastback coupe is back. Here’s a closer look at the 5.0L V8-powered Pony car available in limited numbers.

This feature Ford honours the era of speed with limited, V8-powered Mustang Mach 1 priced within reach appeared first on TractionLife.com by News Editor.