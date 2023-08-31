by Amee Reehal at TractionLife.com

School’s out for the kids and it finally feels like Summer. That means one thing: family road trip, where the 2023 Volvo XC90 Recharge proved to be the ideal 7-passenger hauler for our journey.

This feature Family Recharge: Exploring Eastern Washington State in Volvo’s Hybrid-Powered XC90 appeared first on TractionLife.com by Amee Reehal.