by Amee Reehal at TractionLife.com

Fusing luxury with off-the-grid adventure is what Colorado-based EarthRoamer does best. The new LTi based on a Ford F-550 is their most innovative RV yet.

This feature EarthRoamer Steps It Up With Their Most Innovative Off-Road RV Yet appeared first on TractionLife.com by Amee Reehal.