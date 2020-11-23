by News Editor at TractionLife.com

Custom-built electric motorcycles with industrial, aggressive looks and performance to match, Droog Moto’s roster of bikes is growing with the latest build equally as fierce – ‘the most aggressive e-machine to hit the streets’ according to the builder. The new DM-017 E-Fighter V2 is powered by a brushless high-performance motor courtesy of Zero Motorcycles, capable […]

This feature DM-017 E-Fighter V2 by Droog Moto appeared first on TractionLife.com by News Editor.