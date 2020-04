by Amee Reehal at TractionLife.com

Bottpower’s track-tested XR-1 is a welcome spin on the Buell XB12 streetfighter, available as a customizable kit in whole or in specific parts.

This feature Bottpower’s track-tested XR-1 is a welcome spin on the Buell XB12 streetfighter appeared first on TractionLife.com by Amee Reehal.