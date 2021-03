by William Clavey at TractionLife.com

The fastest M3 & M4 models in BMW’s history, here’s a quick look at the 2021 M3 Competition Sedan & 2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupé specs.

This feature BMW M3 & M4 hit new performance levels with 2021 Competition models appeared first on TractionLife.com by William Clavey.