by William Clavey at TractionLife.com

The 2022 e-tron GT Quattro & RS e-tron GT are the most powerful production Audi sedans of all time. With Porsche Taycan parts, how different are they?

This feature Audi’s most powerful sedans arrive with 2022 e-tron GT Quattro & RS e-tron GT appeared first on TractionLife.com by William Clavey.