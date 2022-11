by News Editor at TractionLife.com

A proper throwback to a classic, all-wheel drive 911 from 1984, the 911 Dakar gains a GT3 hood, Pirelli off-road tires, a 3.0L turbo & more.

This feature 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar: A 473-HP, AWD Off-Road Coupe Built for, Well, Anything appeared first on TractionLife.com by News Editor.