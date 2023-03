by Jeff Wilson at tractionlife.com

The awkwardly dubbed Ariya e-4ORCE serves up enough luxury & comfort – but priced against heavy hitters like the Mustang Mach-E GT or Kia EV6 GT, keep your performance expectations low.

This feature 2023 Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE Platinum+ First Drive Review appeared first on tractionlife.com by Jeff Wilson.