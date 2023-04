by Vincent Aubé at tractionlife.com

We review the 2023 Genesis G90 3.5T E-Supercharger AWD (3.5T Prestige). So, can this Korean luxury full-size sedan compete with the Germans?

This feature 2023 Genesis G90 3.5T E-Supercharger AWD (Prestige) Review appeared first on tractionlife.com by Vincent Aubé.