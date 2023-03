by William Clavey at tractionlife.com

Sporting muscle car good looks, quick & agile handling, a convincing plug-in hybrid drivetrain, and a somewhat steep pricing ladder, Dodge takes another stab at the compact SUV arena. We see if the new Hornet GT and R/T deliver.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT & R/T First Drive Review