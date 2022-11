by Graham Heeps at TractionLife.com

Smooth Swede offers a different take on the premium mid-size SUV. We review the more conventional, mild-hybrid 2022 Volvo XC60 B6 AWD with 295-hp B6 engine.

This feature 2022 Volvo XC60 B6 AWD Inscription Review appeared first on TractionLife.com by Graham Heeps.