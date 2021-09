by News Editor at TractionLife.com

Replacing the KTM 790, the new 890 Adventure R gains more power, added torque, improved traction control, and reworked shifting. So, does the world really need a high-tech, 105-hp dirt bike? Yes, it does.

This feature 2021 KTM 890 Adventure R Review: Our Take After 4 Months appeared first on TractionLife.com by News Editor.