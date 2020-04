by Russell Purcell at TractionLife.com

Porsche has just released the eighth generation of its venerable 911. We put the 443-horsepower 2020 Porsche Carrera S Cabriolet to the test – in winter.

This feature 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review appeared first on TractionLife.com by Russell Purcell.